Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Mimestream updated its eponymous native macOS email client for Gmail to version 0.29.1 with a variety of new features, improvements, and bug fixes (see “Mimestream Brings Gmail Features to a Mac Email App,” 25 September 2020). The release adds an Open With contextual menu item for links and attachments, enables you to select a default composing font, initially collapses long lists of recipients to two lines, improves syncing to reduce the number of queries, fixes a bug that prevented embedded video elements from playing, resolves an issue that inserted the wrong signature after changing the From address, and ensures that dragging an attachment from the desktop doesn’t create a textClipping. Shortly after this release, Mimestream 0.29.2 was issued to support Gmail’s shortcut (backtick) to switch category inboxes and fix a crash that occurred when opening a compose window. Mimestream is free to use while it’s in beta. (Free, 8.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)