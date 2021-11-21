Mimestream 0.30.5

Share Facebook

Mimestream has updated its eponymous native macOS client for Gmail to version 0.30.5 with improvements and bug fixes. The release enables you to type three backticks to begin a code block, enables replies to load images in the compose window even with remote image loading disabled, resolves a crash when starting a search if the message list is scrolled down, fixes a bug that occasionally prevented inline code from being inserted, ensures that autocomplete suggestions from Google Other Contacts aren’t limited to the current From account, trims whitespace from message snippets with leading or trailing whitespace, and ensures that “remove formatting” works as promised. (Free, 8.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)