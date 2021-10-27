Mimestream 0.30

Share Facebook

Mimestream updated its eponymous native macOS client for Gmail to version 0.30 with added compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey, improvements, and bug fixes. The release adds inline and block style code formatting options, enables inline images to be selected, quick-looked, and saved, adds support for additional Gmail shortcuts (such as g+i for Go to Inbox, z for Undo, and Shift-i for Mark as Read), makes address autocomplete suggestions per-account and synced with Google Other Contacts (so you can remove them), and lets you switch between Reply and Reply All when composing using the Message menu. It also updates unread counts more quickly when messages are marked as read, fixes a bug that prevented the insertion of a tab character when composing, brings several improvements to Go menu usage, and ensures that Shift-Tab decreases indentation or returns focus to the Subject field. (Free, 8.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)