Mimestream 0.31.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Mimestream has updated its eponymous native macOS client for Gmail to version 0.31.1 with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The release adds a quick navigation panel (press Command-Shift-O), enables you to show or hide labels in the sidebar and message list (synced with Gmail), adds support for dashed lists, enables sharing of files from Mimestream, and automatically selects the best From address when composing. The update also improves Dark mode reformatting, ensures that drafts with sync errors aren’t sent, fixes a bug that prevented image resizing from actually reducing file size, resolves an issue that caused images to be misaligned or blurry after dragging to an inline destination, and addresses an error caused when trying to open an attachment that hasn’t finished downloading. (Free, 8.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)