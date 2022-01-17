Mimestream 0.32

Share Facebook

Mimestream has updated its eponymous native macOS client for Gmail to version 0.32 with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. The release now lets you switch between Reply and Reply All when composing, displays profile photos for From accounts in the compose window, notifies you if messages are still being sent when quitting, enables switching of list styles using the Format > Lists menu, fixes a bug that caused changed signatures to duplicate when in Dark mode, resolves a crash that occurred when pasting multiple addresses copied from Excel or raw source, addresses a problem with dropping BCC recipients when toggling between Reply and Reply All, and fixes a bug that caused signature images to appear broken in new messages. (Free, 8.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)