Mimestream 0.33.6

Mimestream updated its beta macOS client for Gmail to version 0.33.3, adding support for accepting and declining invitations in Google Calendar. Other new additions include a configurable Favorites section in the sidebar, support for the Important label and account-wide Category labels, and the capability to include original attachments when replying. The release also overhauls the sync error user interface for Drafts, speeds up addressing and search suggestions, enables you to connect multiple services at once when signing in, fixes a bug in macOS 12 Monterey where Gmail shortcuts didn’t work for non-US keyboard layouts, resolves an issue in macOS 12.3 where messages would flash white when loading in Dark mode, resolves an issue that caused some messages to render too wide (e.g., a recent TidBITS newsletter), and ensures that profile photos from a Google/Apple Contact should trump Other Contact and Directory photos.

After the release of Mimestream 0.33.3, Mimestream 0.33.5 and 0.33.6 appeared in quick succession, with additional bug fixes and improvements like putting Category Inboxes under a separate side section again, removing the “Inbox:” prefix from Category Inboxes, and fixing a crash when using Go menu shortcuts. (Free during beta, 9.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)