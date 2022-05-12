Mimestream 0.35.2

Share Facebook

Mimestream has updated its beta macOS client for Gmail to version 0.35.2 with a number of new features, including the capability of adding multiple alternate signatures and making emoji substitutions when composing. The release also adds per-account “Categorized Inbox” settings, enables you to forward messages as attachments, displays Apple’s Contacts card for an address token, and lets you configure which calendars from Apple’s Calendar are displayed in the invitation banner. The update also now shows the Mark All As Read button even when the message list is filtered, enables you to share images inline (and makes them resizeable), ensures that the ellipsis button to expand quoted text works in macOS 10.15 Catalina, and fixes a bug that prevented files over 20 MB from being attached even though Gmail’s limit is 25 MB. (Free during beta, 9.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)