Mimestream 0.35.2
Mimestream has updated its beta macOS client for Gmail to version 0.35.2 with a number of new features, including the capability of adding multiple alternate signatures and making emoji substitutions when composing. The release also adds per-account “Categorized Inbox” settings, enables you to forward messages as attachments, displays Apple’s Contacts card for an address token, and lets you configure which calendars from Apple’s Calendar are displayed in the invitation banner. The update also now shows the Mark All As Read button even when the message list is filtered, enables you to share images inline (and makes them resizeable), ensures that the ellipsis button to expand quoted text works in macOS 10.15 Catalina, and fixes a bug that prevented files over 20 MB from being attached even though Gmail’s limit is 25 MB. (Free during beta, 9.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
I had stopped using Mimestream recently because of something really awkward about the default from address. Sometimes if I’m in account B and want to send email to someone I usually correspond with from account A, Mimestream would automatically change my from address to my account A from address. And then if I sent the email I would just get an error back because I’m actually still in account B and Gmail says you can’t do that. A real mess. That doesn’t happen in regular Apple Mail.
Anyway, the Mimestream team were very responsive to my mentioning this and have a fix for this in the latest version. So I will be back to beta testing Mimestream. Especially now that Gmail has relented on letting me keep my free legacy Gmail account with my custom domain.
