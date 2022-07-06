Mimestream 0.36

Share Facebook

Mimestream has released beta version 0.36 of its macOS client for Gmail, adding new features and updating the system requirements to a minimum of macOS 11 Big Sur. The update introduces an oft-requested message snoozing feature, which is limited to client-side snoozing that will only show in Mimestream and won’t sync to Gmail. The app also brings @mentions functionality that automatically adds mentioned contacts to the To field, updates the calendar banner to show the acceptance status alongside each invitee, includes a formatting bar in Signature preferences, enables you to add an address to Contacts from the token context menu, now opens attachments in a non-temporary directory, fixes a bug that caused the calendar to fail to load rescheduled events, ensures that already-open compose windows update to reflect signature edits, and resolves an issue where images were resized without an option to undo. (Free during beta, 9.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)