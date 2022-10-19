Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mimestream 0.39

Mimestream has released beta version 0.39 of its macOS client for Gmail, ensuring mentions prioritize participants in email drafts. The update fixes a bug that prevented the snooze shortcut (“b”) from working in Gmail shortcuts mode, resolves an issue with toolbar items graying out when there’s a multiple selection, ensures the Add-account sheet in the main window doesn’t keep re-appearing after adding an account, improves quoted text printing to be darker and more readable, and addresses problems with account re-ordering when dragging a folder to Favorites. (Free during beta, 11.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Mimestream 0.39