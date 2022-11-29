Mimestream 0.40.1
Mimestream released beta version 0.40 of its native macOS client for Gmail with calendar banner support for joining Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype events with a single click. The update also added the capability to show colors for system labels in quick-open and contextual menus, resolved a crash when adding a sender to contacts in macOS 13 Ventura, fixed a bug that prevented the dropping of zipped files on the dock icon from working, and addressed a problem that caused an incorrect calendar banner date for certain invitations. Mimestream followed this up with version 0.40.1, which re-enables the Labs Snooze feature, ensures the Go menu updates when accounts are disabled, and fixes a bug that prevented deleted duplicated mentions from removing the recipient. (Free during beta, 11.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)
Comments About Mimestream 0.40.1