Mimestream 0.40.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Mimestream released beta version 0.40 of its native macOS client for Gmail with calendar banner support for joining Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype events with a single click. The update also added the capability to show colors for system labels in quick-open and contextual menus, resolved a crash when adding a sender to contacts in macOS 13 Ventura, fixed a bug that prevented the dropping of zipped files on the dock icon from working, and addressed a problem that caused an incorrect calendar banner date for certain invitations. Mimestream followed this up with version 0.40.1, which re-enables the Labs Snooze feature, ensures the Go menu updates when accounts are disabled, and fixes a bug that prevented deleted duplicated mentions from removing the recipient. (Free during beta, 11.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)