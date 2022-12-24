Mimestream 0.40.2

Share Email

Mimestream has released beta version 0.40.2 of its native macOS client for Gmail, improving the performance of the Mentions completion menu. The update also fixes two bugs that cropped up in macOS 13 Ventura (contact card popovers appearing empty and a crash when accessing contacts), resolves an issue where the unread count was missing on expanded parent labels, patches memory leaks that occurred after opening a standalone window and closing the preferences window, ensures that copied Gmail URLs don’t paste twice in Messages, and fixes a bug that caused the accounts list to disappear when clicking an empty area. (Free during beta, 11.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)