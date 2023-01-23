Mimestream 0.41.2

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



While preparing the upcoming version 1.0 release of its macOS client for Gmail, Mimestream has issued beta version 0.41 with an assortment of improvements and bug fixes. The update introduces a new appearance for Draft messages in list view, enables cycling through Unified folder subfolders by repeating the shortcut, revises the recipient autocomplete suggestion scoring algorithm, addresses visual artifacts in macOS 13 Ventura when swiping on a message list row, fixes a bug that prevented successful copying of a Gmail URL, ensures that snoozed messages unsnooze at the correct time, and fixes a bug with updating the Signature pop-up menu when changing the From account. Shortly after this release, Mimestream issued beta version 0.41.2 to resolve a crash when displaying messages without a From header and fix a bug that sometimes caused the Label picker to lose keyboard focus. (Free during beta, 12 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)