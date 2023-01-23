Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mimestream 0.41.2

While preparing the upcoming version 1.0 release of its macOS client for Gmail, Mimestream has issued beta version 0.41 with an assortment of improvements and bug fixes. The update introduces a new appearance for Draft messages in list view, enables cycling through Unified folder subfolders by repeating the shortcut, revises the recipient autocomplete suggestion scoring algorithm, addresses visual artifacts in macOS 13 Ventura when swiping on a message list row, fixes a bug that prevented successful copying of a Gmail URL, ensures that snoozed messages unsnooze at the correct time, and fixes a bug with updating the Signature pop-up menu when changing the From account. Shortly after this release, Mimestream issued beta version 0.41.2 to resolve a crash when displaying messages without a From header and fix a bug that sometimes caused the Label picker to lose keyboard focus. (Free during beta, 12 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Mimestream 0.41.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum