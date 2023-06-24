Mimestream 1.0.3

Share Email

Following its recent graduation to 1.0 status, Mimestream has released version 1.0.2 of its Gmail-specific email app with improvements and bug fixes (see “Why I Use Mimestream for Gmail,” 24 May 2023). The update now displays the non-primary unread count as a dot rather than a count in Profile tabs, improves the clarity of the still-sending quit alert, fixes a bug that added a random UUID to a PDF’s filename when shared from the Finder, addresses slow typing in long paragraphs with “@handle” text earlier in the paragraph, resolves an error when sending three or more drafts composed offline, and reduces the intensity of the message selection highlight. Shortly after this release, version 1.0.3 was issued to fix a regression that prevented mentions from being suggested when typing. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)