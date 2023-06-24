Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mimestream 1.0.3

Following its recent graduation to 1.0 status, Mimestream has released version 1.0.2 of its Gmail-specific email app with improvements and bug fixes (see “Why I Use Mimestream for Gmail,” 24 May 2023). The update now displays the non-primary unread count as a dot rather than a count in Profile tabs, improves the clarity of the still-sending quit alert, fixes a bug that added a random UUID to a PDF’s filename when shared from the Finder, addresses slow typing in long paragraphs with “@handle” text earlier in the paragraph, resolves an error when sending three or more drafts composed offline, and reduces the intensity of the message selection highlight. Shortly after this release, version 1.0.3 was issued to fix a regression that prevented mentions from being suggested when typing. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Mimestream 1.0.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum