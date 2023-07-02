Mimestream 1.0.4

Share Email

Mimestream has released version 1.0.4 of its Gmail-specific email app with a focus on bug fixes. The update resolves an issue where large message bodies sometimes displayed as an HTML file attachment, fixes a bug that occasionally caused searches to show unrelated results from an earlier query, addresses an inability to remove numbered or bulleted lists, puts a halt to embedded videos sometimes playing automatically, and prevents the calendar banner from failing to load when the system time format doesn’t match the current locale default. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)