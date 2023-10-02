Mimestream 1.1.2

Share Email



Mimestream has released version 1.1.2 of its Gmail-specific email app, improving compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma. With respect to Sonoma, the update fixes a bug that caused tokens not to draw in address fields, puts a stop to the sidebar flashing during syncing activity, and resolves an issue where hovering over labels with colors in the menus could cause them to turn black. The release also resolves a crash loop caused by the Gmail API occasionally not returning the Starred label, fixes a bug where Control-clicking some areas of message list cells failed, ensures text size adjustments via Command +/- work correctly, and resolves an issue where mentions didn’t appear if typed mid-sentence. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)