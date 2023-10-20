Mimestream 1.1.3

Share Email



Mimestream has released version 1.1.3 of its Gmail-specific email app, adding Calendar banner support for invitations received at Gmail aliases. For those running macOS 14 Sonoma, Mimestream fixes a white line artifact below the Profiles tab pane, ensures an empty signature popup doesn’t appear in the compose window, and fixes a bug that prevented the Calendar banner agenda from showing events from Apple’s Calendar. The update also improves Safe Mode with a cache reset option, fixes several issues with Calendar banner RSVP buttons, stops search token menus from appearing on an incorrect screen, and resolves a crash when pasting specific text into the search field. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)