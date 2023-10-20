Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mimestream 1.1.3

Mimestream has released version 1.1.3 of its Gmail-specific email app, adding Calendar banner support for invitations received at Gmail aliases. For those running macOS 14 Sonoma, Mimestream fixes a white line artifact below the Profiles tab pane, ensures an empty signature popup doesn’t appear in the compose window, and fixes a bug that prevented the Calendar banner agenda from showing events from Apple’s Calendar. The update also improves Safe Mode with a cache reset option, fixes several issues with Calendar banner RSVP buttons, stops search token menus from appearing on an incorrect screen, and resolves a crash when pasting specific text into the search field. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Mimestream 1.1.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum