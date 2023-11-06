Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mimestream 1.1.5

Mimestream has released version 1.1.5 of its Gmail-specific email app, adding support for multi-day events and invitations received on Gmail aliases to the Calendar banner. For those running macOS 14 Sonoma, Mimestream addresses an empty signature popup that appeared in the compose window, fixes a bug that prevented the Calendar banner agenda from displaying events from Apple’s Calendar, and resolves a crash when deselecting calendars from the Agenda view. The update also makes improvements to the Calendar banner’s RSVP button behavior, ensures assigning a gray color to a Label works as expected, resolves a crash when pasting specific text into the search field, and improves the Filter Actions interface to show it can be scrolled more clearly. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

