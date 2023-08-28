Mimestream 1.1

Share Email

Mimestream has released version 1.1 of its Gmail-specific email app with numerous improvements and bug fixes. The update adds support for accounts enrolled in Google’s Advanced Protection Program, improves performance and accuracy when hiding redundant quoted text, adds support for even larger Text Size choices in Settings, enables copying of link text from the context menu, improves the capability to Remove Formatting from text, fixes a bug that prevented messages with lazy-loading images from being fully scrolled, resolves an issue with autofill not showing contacts from the Google Workspace Directory, and ensures signatures are inserted when forwarding only selected text. ($49.99 annual subscription, 11.9 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)