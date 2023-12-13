Mimestream 1.2.1

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mimestream has released version 1.2.1 of its Gmail-specific email app with autocomplete improvements and bug fixes. The update now includes full names for autocomplete suggestions of Google Workspace Directory contacts and parses email addresses for autocomplete searches across address components (so “tim apple” will suggest [email protected]). The release also redesigns the New Label sheet to make nesting under a parent label easier, splits words by underscore in Label search, updates the Report Crash window, and resolves crashes after sending emails (due to Google People API changes) and when loading certain messages with .ics attachments. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.2 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

