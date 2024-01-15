Mimestream 1.2.4

Share Email



Mimestream has issued version 1.2.4 of its Gmail-specific email app, improving autocomplete suggestions to show more relevant addresses and add support for company names. The release resolves a couple of issues for autocomplete suggestions (such as suggestions disappearing after entering @), fixes a bug that caused mentions to be triggered by a numeric prefix like +1), resolves a crash that occurred during a cache reset, and ensures that the correct alert message appears after deleting a draft. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)