Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mimestream 1.2.4

Mimestream has issued version 1.2.4 of its Gmail-specific email app, improving autocomplete suggestions to show more relevant addresses and add support for company names. The release resolves a couple of issues for autocomplete suggestions (such as suggestions disappearing after entering @), fixes a bug that caused mentions to be triggered by a numeric prefix like +1), resolves a crash that occurred during a cache reset, and ensures that the correct alert message appears after deleting a draft. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Mimestream 1.2.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum