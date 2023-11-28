Mimestream 1.2

Share Email



Mimestream has released version 1.2 of its Gmail-specific email app, adding support for inline text predictions when composing messages in macOS 14 Sonoma. The update also allows the calendar banner to add non-invitation .ics events (like flights and webinars), adds an option to open attachments in the Downloads folder (like Gmail) or an internal folder (like Apple’s Mail), prevents attaching files that Gmail will disallow when sending, improves compatibility of sent email with some spam filters, ensures window restoration works correctly in Sonoma, and fixes a bug that could cause a link to view an event invitation in Google Calendar to open in the wrong account. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.2 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)