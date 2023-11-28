Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mimestream 1.2

Mimestream has released version 1.2 of its Gmail-specific email app, adding support for inline text predictions when composing messages in macOS 14 Sonoma. The update also allows the calendar banner to add non-invitation .ics events (like flights and webinars), adds an option to open attachments in the Downloads folder (like Gmail) or an internal folder (like Apple’s Mail), prevents attaching files that Gmail will disallow when sending, improves compatibility of sent email with some spam filters, ensures window restoration works correctly in Sonoma, and fixes a bug that could cause a link to view an event invitation in Google Calendar to open in the wrong account. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.2 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Mimestream 1.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum