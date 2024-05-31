Mimestream 1.3.4

Share Email



Mimestream has released version 1.3.3 of its Gmail-specific email app to resolve an issue with the conversation view failing to respond to clicks in macOS 14.4 Sonoma. The update fixes a bug that prevented the menu items from changing the message list filter, ensures that Find Next works after re-selecting a conversation, reduces the memory growth of Mimestream’s Web Content processes, and tweaks the conversation view’s find bar. Just hours after this release, version 1.3.4 was issued to fix a regression that blocked print operations from loading messages. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.3 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)