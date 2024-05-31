Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mimestream 1.3.4

Mimestream has released version 1.3.3 of its Gmail-specific email app to resolve an issue with the conversation view failing to respond to clicks in macOS 14.4 Sonoma. The update fixes a bug that prevented the menu items from changing the message list filter, ensures that Find Next works after re-selecting a conversation, reduces the memory growth of Mimestream’s Web Content processes, and tweaks the conversation view’s find bar. Just hours after this release, version 1.3.4 was issued to fix a regression that blocked print operations from loading messages. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.3 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Mimestream 1.3.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum