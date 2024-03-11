Mimestream 1.3

Share Email



Mimestream has issued version 1.3 of its Gmail-specific email app with some handy new features and bug fixes. The release adds a private deep linking feature that allows the creation of links to specific email messages, along with an email address suggestion blocklist that prevents an address from being suggested. The update also fixes a bug that caused drafts to fail to sync, ensures standalone windows are restored after more than one relaunch, fixes a bug that caused image attachments to overlap with message text when printing or exporting as a PDF, and resolves a couple of crashes. ($49.99 annual subscription, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)