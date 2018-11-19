Share Facebook

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.10, the final release before the debut of the upcoming Moneydance 2019. This maintenance release for the personal finance management app provides a workaround for “horribly broken” OFX responses from Wells Fargo, resolves a floating point accuracy issue in gains/basis calculation, makes several QIF export improvements, compensates for some Chase OFX files not having a blank line delimiter between headers and body, and improves bundled stock price and exchange rate updating. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 103 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)