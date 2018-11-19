Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Moneydance 2017.10

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.10, the final release before the debut of the upcoming Moneydance 2019. This maintenance release for the personal finance management app provides a workaround for “horribly broken” OFX responses from Wells Fargo, resolves a floating point accuracy issue in gains/basis calculation, makes several QIF export improvements, compensates for some Chase OFX files not having a blank line delimiter between headers and body, and improves bundled stock price and exchange rate updating. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 103 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)

  1. For many years I used all of Quicken’s earlier versions up to Quicken 2007 and loved it, except for the fact that the database continually corrupted itself. Support was abysmal. I refused to switch to Quicken 2010 as compared to Quicken 2007 the product was essentially gutted. So I switched to Moneydance. Functionaly I liked Moneydance and the database was stable. However after a few years with it I started running into its shortcoming.

    I then have switched to Banktivity for the following reasons:

    • Infrequent bug fixes
    • Poor reports and graphs
    • Mediocre Support
    • Lack of ability to automatically transfer balances and start a new year
    • The entire database was open in memory, subject to damage if the computer or program crashed
    • The file size continued to expand to an enormous size, even if data was deleted

    Quicken was not considered despite its new ownership for these reasons:

    • Consistent reports of poor support
    • High annual cost for full capability
    • No confidence in the ability of the spun off company to survive
    • The current version still not having the functionality of many of its competitors

    Banktivity does have issues and limitations as well, especially in reports and graphs but I find it solid with good support, and frequent bug fixes when they are found. With a little time and effort I find workarounds for the reporting limitations.

