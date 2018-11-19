Moneydance 2017.10
The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.10, the final release before the debut of the upcoming Moneydance 2019. This maintenance release for the personal finance management app provides a workaround for “horribly broken” OFX responses from Wells Fargo, resolves a floating point accuracy issue in gains/basis calculation, makes several QIF export improvements, compensates for some Chase OFX files not having a blank line delimiter between headers and body, and improves bundled stock price and exchange rate updating. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 103 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)
Notable Replies
For many years I used all of Quicken’s earlier versions up to Quicken 2007 and loved it, except for the fact that the database continually corrupted itself. Support was abysmal. I refused to switch to Quicken 2010 as compared to Quicken 2007 the product was essentially gutted. So I switched to Moneydance. Functionaly I liked Moneydance and the database was stable. However after a few years with it I started running into its shortcoming.
I then have switched to Banktivity for the following reasons:
Quicken was not considered despite its new ownership for these reasons:
Banktivity does have issues and limitations as well, especially in reports and graphs but I find it solid with good support, and frequent bug fixes when they are found. With a little time and effort I find workarounds for the reporting limitations.
