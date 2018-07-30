Moneydance 2017.8
The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.8 with multiple improvements and bug fixes for the personal finance management app. The update corrects buy/sell markers in the security performance graph, fixes a bug in which min/max amounts in memorized Transaction Filter reports switched to the same value in both fields, revamps the capital gains report calculations for securities with average cost, improves mouse click handling, resolves an error when reading security prices during QIF imports, and adds certificates to support a few bank changes (including Wells Fargo and Aon Hewitt). ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 103 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)
Notable Replies
There appears to be some issues with this release as reported in a number of posts on the Infinite Kind website and these issues are apparently over Java and Mac incompatibilities. May be worth waiting a while before upgrading.
Thanks for the warning, Michel! That’s exactly the sort of thing only someone closer to the app than we are can contribute.
It seems to be working OK for me, although I’ve only used it a couple of times since the update.
However, if it’s Java issues, then it’s almost certainly related to Java 9/10 vs. Java 8, as that’s been breaking lots of things. Especially when the macOS installation helpfully offers to “upgrade” you to the latest version of Java without warning you that Java apps might not be compatible. We were bitten by this when Java 9 first came out — the NetBeans integrated development environment that we use for teaching Java software development broke completely. We had to roll back to Java 8 to make things work again, and I’m guessing the same solution applies here. Unfortunately this isn’t a particularly simple process (thank you, Oracle).
I just did a quick scan of the Moneydance forums last night, but all I could see related to the Mac was that the new version of Moneydance isn’t working with 10.7 (Lion), as Oracle has removed support for Java for any MacOS version older that OS X 10.8. That shouldn’t affect too many Moneydance users if that’s the only issue.
(I haven’t installed the new version yet, but I will try installing it soon.)
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum