The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.8 with multiple improvements and bug fixes for the personal finance management app. The update corrects buy/sell markers in the security performance graph, fixes a bug in which min/max amounts in memorized Transaction Filter reports switched to the same value in both fields, revamps the capital gains report calculations for securities with average cost, improves mouse click handling, resolves an error when reading security prices during QIF imports, and adds certificates to support a few bank changes (including Wells Fargo and Aon Hewitt). ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 103 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)