Agen Schmitz

Moneydance 2019.2

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2019.2 with “massive” updates to the app’s online banking infrastructure to ensure improved compatibility with more banks and fewer issues with bank certificate changes. The personal finance management app improves QIF file imports, adds borders to pie graphs, tweaks budget status colors in Dark mode, adds word-wrapping to more multi-line text boxes, and fixes a syncing bug related to opening archived files from old versions of Moneydance. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members (also available from the Mac App Store), free update, 122 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Moneydance 2019.2

