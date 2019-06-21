Share Facebook

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2019.3, fixing a bug in the Welcome to Moneydance window that would sometimes cause the window to be unresponsive and adding an option to show the most recently opened file on startup instead of the Welcome window. The personal finance management app also improves visibility of the selected date period in the budget manager when using the Solarized Dark theme, fixes a bug in OFX parsing which caused some Western characters to be incorrectly decoded, provides an option for merging transactions that seem like duplicates when importing CSV and other delimited files, and tidies up buy/sell markers in the security detail graph. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members (also available from the Mac App Store), free update, 122 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)