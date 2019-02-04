Share Facebook

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2019, a major new release for the personal finance management app with a variety of new features and improvements. In addition to the expected added support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave, Moneydance 2019 improves the ease and speed of importing data from other applications and downloaded files, compresses and consolidates older history files to improve opening and closing speed, stores security prices relative to their associated currency and adds a built-in Web browser for communicating with banks, brokers, payment services, or other Web services.

The release also improves capital gains and cost basis calculations for average cost investments, fixes a color issue in some account selection popups, improves handling of HTTP cookies in all communication, updates handling of online banking connections behind the scenes for improved reliability, and makes several enhancements to QIF exports. Moneydance 2019 is a free upgrade for anyone who has purchased Moneydance 2017. If you purchased a previous version (Moneydance 2015 or earlier), you can upgrade at a 50% discount. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 119 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)