Agen Schmitz

Moneydance 2021.1

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2021.1 with a “plethora of big-deal improvements” for the personal finance management app. The update brings a fresh native interface that includes automatic switching between Dark and Light modes, updates the preferences tab with new appearance settings, resolves crashes when using multiple monitors, fixes a bug with highlighting of future transactions in the register, resolves summary screen drawing errors after importing or syncing, adds new file encoding options in the QIF import settings window, fixes a bug in automatic updating of online banking connection parameters, and overhauls Python extension support. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update for Moneydance 2020 licensees, 144 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Moneydance 2021.1

