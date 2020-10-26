Share Facebook

The Infinite Kind has unveiled Moneydance 2021, a major upgrade for the personal finance management app that brings a fresh new appearance and an improved syncing engine with end-to-end encryption. The release improves the embedded browser so it works with many more banks, enables automatic importing of transaction files from the browser, smooths the process for importing from all downloaded account types, increases tolerance for invalid values in downloaded files, improves the default printed check layout format, and provides low-level syncing fixes including dealing with future-dated changes. Priced at $49.99, Moneydance 2021 is a free update to everyone who already has a valid license for Moneydance 2020. Note that the Mac App Store edition is not yet available, but is expected soon. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update for Moneydance 2020 licensees, 131 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)