Moneydance 2022.1

The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2022, supposedly “the single most significant update” in the company’s 23-year history. It introduces the subscription-based Moneydance+ service for downloading and syncing your transactions, thus providing access to more banks than Moneydance has previously supported. The update also adds iCloud Drive syncing (in addition to Dropbox), with an update to the iOS edition of Moneydance coming soon. Moneydance 2022 now incorporates Kevin Stembridge’s Money Foresight extension into its Foresight tools, helping you to budget and predict balances based on transaction reminders. After the initial upgrade, The Infinite Kind pushed out the 2022.1 maintenance update with no specified changes. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update for Moneydance 2021 licensees, 149 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)