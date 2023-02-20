Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Moneydance 2022.6

The Infinite Kind has issued Moneydance 2022.6, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the personal finance management app. The update repairs category filtering in the advanced search window, processes synced mobile transaction updates in the same order they were made, reduces the volume of the cash register sound, updates file selection on macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 13 Ventura to show bundles as single files instead of folders, fixes an issue with syncing to mobile devices that delayed updates from desktop to mobile, and corrects an issue with transaction editing on some non-English-language Macs. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind (with a 40% discount for TidBITS members) and the Mac App Store, free update for Moneydance 2021 licensees, 118 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Moneydance 2022.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum