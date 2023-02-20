Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



The Infinite Kind has issued Moneydance 2022.6, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the personal finance management app. The update repairs category filtering in the advanced search window, processes synced mobile transaction updates in the same order they were made, reduces the volume of the cash register sound, updates file selection on macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 13 Ventura to show bundles as single files instead of folders, fixes an issue with syncing to mobile devices that delayed updates from desktop to mobile, and corrects an issue with transaction editing on some non-English-language Macs. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind (with a 40% discount for TidBITS members) and the Mac App Store, free update for Moneydance 2021 licensees, 118 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)