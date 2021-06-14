MoneyWell 3.1.2

Share Facebook

Diligent Robot has released version 3.1.2 of its MoneyWell personal finance and envelope-based budgeting app, providing fixes to support USAA’s new Direct Connect method. The update also adds a memo field to Events in the Spending Plan, adds an option to CSV imports to ignore empty columns, adds a visible option to backdate Direct Connect dates for institutions that misuse the last updated date (Citi, USAA), and fixes a CSV import bug when importing check transactions. ($60 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)