Agen Schmitz

MoneyWiz 3.1

SilverWiz has released MoneyWiz 3.1, fixing issues with macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode and tweaking the personal finance manager’s sidebar so it takes up less space while displaying more transaction data. The update also now makes it possible for the account balance to be affected by transaction filters, fixes an issue where a report chart might not display account currency properly, lets you change the color scheme of category icons, enables Upcoming Scheduled transactions to be displayed in the Account register, and fixes several bugs related to manual importing of files. (Free with $59.99 annual Premium subscription, 31.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8+)

Comments About MoneyWiz 3.1

