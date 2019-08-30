Share Facebook

The prodigal RSS reader has returned from the wilderness with the release of the free, open-source NetNewsWire 5.0. Originally developed by Brent Simmons and released in 2002 (and first noted on TidBITS in “Unleashing the Power of the PowerMate,” 28 October 2002), NetNewsWire was sold to NewsGator in 2005 and then subsequently purchased by Black Pixel in 2011, which released NetNewsWire 4.0 in 2015 (see “NetNewsWire Updates Solid But Fail to Impress,” 12 November 2015). Simmons reacquired NetNewsWire from Black Pixel in 2018 and has built NetNewsWire on the foundation of his Evergreen feed reader project.

NetNewsWire 5.0 features include multiple accounts, a Safari extension for easy feed-adding, direct feed downloading, support for Feedbin synchronization, importing and exporting OPML feed lists, and smart feeds for All Unread and Today. Simmons promises to add more features in the future along with support for more syncing services and an iOS version. (Free, 4.9 MB, macOS 10.14.4+)