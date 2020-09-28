Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

NetNewsWire 5.1

Ranchero Software has released NetNewsWire 5.1 with improvements and new features to bring the Mac desktop edition of the RSS reader in parity with the iOS app. The update adds support for syncing with Feedly, brings support for multiple RSS browser windows, introduces the Clean Up command (to hide read articles immediately when the app is set to hide read articles), tweaks several user interface items on the Timeline, adds the Shift-Spacebar keyboard shortcut to scroll backward, and ensures that you can add feeds with non-ASCII URLs. (Free, 6.3 MB, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About NetNewsWire 5.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum