Ranchero Software has released NetNewsWire 5.1 with improvements and new features to bring the Mac desktop edition of the RSS reader in parity with the iOS app. The update adds support for syncing with Feedly, brings support for multiple RSS browser windows, introduces the Clean Up command (to hide read articles immediately when the app is set to hide read articles), tweaks several user interface items on the Timeline, adds the Shift-Spacebar keyboard shortcut to scroll backward, and ensures that you can add feeds with non-ASCII URLs. (Free, 6.3 MB, macOS 10.15+)