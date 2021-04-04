Share Facebook

Ranchero Software has issued NetNewsWire 6.0, a major update for the Mac edition of the RSS reader that adds support for M1-based Macs and macOS 11 Big Sur. The release also adds support for syncing via iCloud, gains syncing support for BazQux, Inoreader, NewsBlur, The Old Reader, and FreshRSS, offers a share extension for sending URLs to NetNewsWire, provides enhanced support for Twitter and Reddit feeds, and includes sidebar contextual menu commands for toggling Reader View and notifications. While not ready yet, version 6 of NetNewsWire for iOS will include all applicable features. (Free, 10 MB, macOS 10.15+)