Nisus Software has issued Nisus Writer Pro 3.0.4, a bug fix-focused maintenance update for the powerful word processor (whose more lightweight sibling, Nisus Writer Express, has been upgraded to version 4.0). The release resolves crashes that occurred when editing in Page View with footnotes or endnotes, ensures that Replace All properly redraws the text on screen, fixes a bug that incorrectly warns that matches may have changed in the the Replace in Search Results List window, ensures the Language palette updates automatically as expected, and resolves an issue with the text insertion point drawing on an incorrect line in certain pagination scenarios. ($65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 269 MB, release notes, 10.11+)