Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Nisus Writer Pro 3.0.4

Nisus Software has issued Nisus Writer Pro 3.0.4, a bug fix-focused maintenance update for the powerful word processor (whose more lightweight sibling, Nisus Writer Express, has been upgraded to version 4.0). The release resolves crashes that occurred when editing in Page View with footnotes or endnotes, ensures that Replace All properly redraws the text on screen, fixes a bug that incorrectly warns that matches may have changed in the the Replace in Search Results List window, ensures the Language palette updates automatically as expected, and resolves an issue with the text insertion point drawing on an incorrect line in certain pagination scenarios. ($65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 269 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Nisus Writer Pro 3.0.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum