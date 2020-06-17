Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Nisus Writer Pro 3.1

Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.1, a significant update for the feature-rich word processor that improves compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds several enhancements, and restores non-English localizations. The release addresses possible hangs on Catalina when working on certain files in Page View, fixes a bug that caused the Learn/Forget Words spelling commands to fail, adds a built-in menu command to show broken cross-references in a document, enables Document Merge to export PDF files and compose messages in Apple’s Mail, smoothes out jittery typewriter scrolling in Page View, improves compatibility when interchanging RTF files with Microsoft Word, and brings back Danish, French, German, Italian, Polish and Portuguese localizations. ($65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 244 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Nisus Writer Pro 3.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum