Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.1, a significant update for the feature-rich word processor that improves compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds several enhancements, and restores non-English localizations. The release addresses possible hangs on Catalina when working on certain files in Page View, fixes a bug that caused the Learn/Forget Words spelling commands to fail, adds a built-in menu command to show broken cross-references in a document, enables Document Merge to export PDF files and compose messages in Apple’s Mail, smoothes out jittery typewriter scrolling in Page View, improves compatibility when interchanging RTF files with Microsoft Word, and brings back Danish, French, German, Italian, Polish and Portuguese localizations. ($65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 244 MB, release notes, 10.11+)