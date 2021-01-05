Share Facebook

Nisus Software has published Nisus Writer Pro 3.2.1, a maintenance update that focuses on fixing a few key issues. When running macOS 11 Big Sur, the release alleviates sluggish behavior and excessive RAM usage; fixes incorrectly sized toolbar items; resolves minor drawing and placement issues with some controls, annotations, and toolbar items; and addresses failures with the Compare Documents macro. The update also ensures thesaurus suggestions are displayed in the Language palette in 10.14 Mojave, correctly restores document windows that are minimized in the Dock after app relaunch, fixes a bug that caused EPUB export failures for non-English file names, and makes Dark Mode improvements. ($65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members from Nisus Software and the Mac App Store, free update, 277 MB, release notes, 10.11+)