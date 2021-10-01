Share Facebook

Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.2.2 and Nisus Writer Express 4.2.2, addressing crashes when running beta versions of macOS 12 Monterey. The word processing apps fix a bug that caused base characters to be incorrectly doubled when saving files or using copy-and-paste, addresses irregular behaviors when changing background shading colors, and resolve an issue where copy-and-paste with a single image may discard metadata. Nisus Writer Pro also adjusts for changes in Bookends 14 to restore communication, addresses a background CPU issue related to the Nisus File Converter, and resolves an issue with documents with tracked changes inside table cells importing incorrectly. (Nisus Writer Pro: $65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 279 MB, release notes. Nisus Writer Express: $26 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 72 MB, release notes. Both require macOS 10.11+)