Agen Schmitz

Nisus Writer Pro 3.2.2 and Nisus Writer Express 4.2.2

Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.2.2 and Nisus Writer Express 4.2.2, addressing crashes when running beta versions of macOS 12 Monterey. The word processing apps fix a bug that caused base characters to be incorrectly doubled when saving files or using copy-and-paste, addresses irregular behaviors when changing background shading colors, and resolve an issue where copy-and-paste with a single image may discard metadata. Nisus Writer Pro also adjusts for changes in Bookends 14 to restore communication, addresses a background CPU issue related to the Nisus File Converter, and resolves an issue with documents with tracked changes inside table cells importing incorrectly. (Nisus Writer Pro: $65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 279 MB, release notes. Nisus Writer Express: $26 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 72 MB, release notes. Both require macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Nisus Writer Pro 3.2.2 and Nisus Writer Express 4.2.2

