Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.2 and Nisus Writer Express 4.2, adding support for macOS 11 Big Sur, M1-based Macs, and Dark mode to both editions of the word processing app. New features for both apps include prompts for how an inserted PDF should be treated (text, an image, or sequence of images), new Show Font Previews and Choose Replacement Font menus that display selected text using available fonts, and an Extract Text From Image menu that uses optical scans (OCR) to extract text (requires macOS 10.15 Catalina).

Both Pro and Express also add dedicated image manipulation commands, enable you to Show Linked File in Finder to see a linked image’s source file, add Touch Bar items for changing applied text styles, ensure that DOC and DOCX files import reliably in Big Sur, resolve several user interface issues and irregularities in Big Sur, and address problems with zoom restoration when exiting full-screen mode.

Nisus Writer Pro adds a new Copy Link to Bookmark option; adds text search to filter targets and allows choosing a target by indexing or styles in the Insert Cross-Reference and Add Link to Content windows; adds various macro commands to inspect and change the shadow of text, images, and shapes; and fixes a bug that prevented tracked deletions and replacements from being exported to HTML and EPUB. (Nisus Writer Pro: $65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 277 MB, release notes. Nisus Writer Express: $26 new, free update, 71.7 MB, release notes. Both require macOS 10.11+)