Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.3 and Nisus Writer Express 4.3, both of which restore the Spanish localization and address crashes when running in the macOS 13 Ventura public beta. The word processors resolve an issue that caused the macOS text translation menu to be unavailable when a selection spanned multiple paragraphs, change the behavior of the Delete key in tables to clearing contents instead of deleting cells, resolve possible Page View crashes and hangs, ensure the capability to remove a Dropbox folder from the Document Manager, and improve inverting of blue colors in Dark mode. Nisus Writer Pro also ensures that very long TOC entries are truncated when exporting to EPUB to accommodate limits in Apple Books and updates the Join Files macro to use the first joined file as a template. (Nisus Writer Pro: $65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 280 MB, release notes. Nisus Writer Express: $26 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 73 MB, release notes. Both require macOS 10.11+)