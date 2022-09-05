Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Nisus Writer Pro 3.3 and Nisus Writer Express 4.3

Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.3 and Nisus Writer Express 4.3, both of which restore the Spanish localization and address crashes when running in the macOS 13 Ventura public beta. The word processors resolve an issue that caused the macOS text translation menu to be unavailable when a selection spanned multiple paragraphs, change the behavior of the Delete key in tables to clearing contents instead of deleting cells, resolve possible Page View crashes and hangs, ensure the capability to remove a Dropbox folder from the Document Manager, and improve inverting of blue colors in Dark mode. Nisus Writer Pro also ensures that very long TOC entries are truncated when exporting to EPUB to accommodate limits in Apple Books and updates the Join Files macro to use the first joined file as a template. (Nisus Writer Pro: $65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 280 MB, release notes. Nisus Writer Express: $26 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 73 MB, release notes. Both require macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Nisus Writer Pro 3.3 and Nisus Writer Express 4.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum