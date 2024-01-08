Share Email



Nisus Software has released Nisus Writer Pro 3.4 and Nisus Writer Express 4.4 with small but helpful updates for macOS 14 Sonoma users. Both editions of the word processor resolve an issue that caused crashes and compatibility issues when using Sonoma and fix a bug that caused text glyphs that draw outside the text area to be clipped in Sonoma. Nisus Writer Pro 3.4 also ensures the Compare Documents macro works properly on newer versions of macOS. Both editions now require a minimum of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. (Nisus Writer Pro: $65 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 290.8 MB, release notes. Nisus Writer Express: $26 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 73.4 MB, release notes. Both require macOS 10.13+)