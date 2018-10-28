Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.1.2 with a few enhancements to notes. The Format menu gains a Simplify Style item that cleans up note formatting without clearing styles completely, preserving attachments, links, bold, italics, strikethrough, and underline while discarding other style formatting like font size and color. The task management app also improves pasting rich text from other applications to avoid creating unwanted black text and now displays a note in a more suitable color if the text foreground color is too dark or too light. The update also resolves several crashes and improves the appearance of the Focus toolbar button in the OmniFocus Dark theme. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, upgrade pricing available from previous versions, 45.4 MB, release notes, 10.13+)