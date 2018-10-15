Share Facebook

Several weeks ago, the Omni Group released version 3.0 of its OmniFocus task management app for the Mac (and iOS), a major update that added new features. In addition to updating the toolbar, sidebar, outline, and inspector to a more modern look, OmniFocus 3 replaces contexts with tags, enabling you to organize tasks and assign multiple tags to any item. It also provides more options for repeating tasks, improves the Forecast view with calendar events interleaved with your actions, and adds common actions to the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar.

The Pro edition of OmniFocus offers the capability for adding a specific tag to display in Today’s Forecast, which is great for highlighting daily rituals or important items that don’t have explicit dates. OmniFocus Pro also brings custom perspectives, with simple yet powerful filtering rules that enable you to combine rules with all , any , and none .

The Omni Group has now released OmniFocus 3.1, updating it so its interface matches macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode setting automatically, while also adding a preference option for a light sidebar appearance. The update also hides declined calendar events and past events in the Forecast view, resolves problems with the Columns layout and narrow windows, fixes a bug where copying a parent task with child tasks selected would result in duplicate child tasks, eliminates crashes, and adds several localizations.

The Omni Group continues to price the Standard edition of OmniFocus at $39.99 and the Pro edition at $79.99, with an upgrade from Standard to Pro priced at $39.99. If you previously purchased a license to OmniFocus for Mac, you are eligible for a 50% discount for the same edition (Standard or Pro) of OmniFocus 3 for Mac as long as it’s from the same store (Mac App Store or Omni Group Web site). A free two-week trial is available. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, upgrade pricing available from previous versions, 45.4 MB, release notes, 10.13+)