The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 3.10, introducing support for macOS 11 Big Sur to the task management app. The release also updates the app icon for Big Sur, fixes a bug that could cause text entered after a URL to be appended to the hyperlink instead of added as plain text, ensures updates to the Forecast tag are now immediately displayed in the Forecast outline, and improves Omni Automation for OmniFocus Pro users. OmniFocus 3.10 is a macOS Universal app, meaning it can run natively on both Macs with Apple’s silicon M1 chip and Intel-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 69.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)