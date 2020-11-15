Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 3.10

The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 3.10, introducing support for macOS 11 Big Sur to the task management app. The release also updates the app icon for Big Sur, fixes a bug that could cause text entered after a URL to be appended to the hyperlink instead of added as plain text, ensures updates to the Forecast tag are now immediately displayed in the Forecast outline, and improves Omni Automation for OmniFocus Pro users. OmniFocus 3.10 is a macOS Universal app, meaning it can run natively on both Macs with Apple’s silicon M1 chip and Intel-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 69.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About OmniFocus 3.10

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum