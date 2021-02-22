Share Facebook

The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 3.11.4 with automation improvements for the pro edition of the task management app. OmniFocus Pro now supports storing and accessing credentials for Omni Automation in the keychain, enables you to assign keyboard shortcuts to Omni Automation Plug-Ins, and fixes a bug that could cause layout issues in the Perspectives window. Both the Standard and Pro editions fix a bug that could sometimes cause project titles to truncate when displayed in the project picker, address layout issues in Quick Open in macOS 11 Big Sur, improve the appearance of checkboxes and buttons in the View popover in Big Sur, and resolve a crash that could occur when evaluating an Omni Automation script. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 70.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)