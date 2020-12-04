Share Facebook

The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 3.11, introducing new widgets in macOS 11 Big Sur that had previously been added to the iOS edition of the task management app. The update adds the Forecast Widget for seeing an overview of your past, today, and due soon items, along with the Perspective Items Widget to see items that are up next for a chosen perspective. Now a universal macOS app that can run natively on both M1-based Macs and Intel-based Macs, OmniFocus 3.11 also changes the default color for custom perspectives from teal to purple, ensures that Notice bars match Big Sur toolbar appearance more closely, and fixes a bug that could block assigning additional tags to an item in the outline. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 45.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)