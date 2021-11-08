Share Facebook

The Omni Group has published OmniFocus 3.12.2 to fix a regression introduced in version 3.12.1 related to restoring the selection when changing perspectives. The task management app also fixes a crash that occurred when using OmniFocus in full-screen mode in macOS 12 Monterey, resolves an issue in Monterey that would sometimes leave the sidebar resize cursor enabled after crossing the border between the sidebar and the main outline, and ensures that Shortcuts will now display an error message after a failing Promise is returned by an Omni Automation Script action. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 68.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)